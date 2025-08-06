Justin Fields Squashes Social Media Drama; Ready For Jets Opportunity
The New York Jets hit the practice field on Tuesday and if you were to hit have scroll social media afterward, you likely saw a lot of doom-and-gloom.
Training camp is in full swing and the Jets are just three days away from beginning preseason action. New York will play its first preseason game on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers on the road. The preseason is just about here and that means that we are just a few weeks away from kicking off the new season.
It has been an offseason of changes. Aaron Glenn was named as the team's head coach and has done a good job since re-inventing the franchise from the inside out. With that being said, growing pains are to be expected.
Jets QB Justin Fields Addressed Elephant In The Room
Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been the guy to watch this summer. Most of the early returns have been positive, but it hasn't been his week at practice. SNY's Connor Hughes shared on social media that Fields went 9-of-17 passing at practice on Tuesday to go along with two interceptions.
"The Jets practice is over," Hughes said. "Bad day for the offense. Run game was solid, but passing is not good at moment. Justin Fields finished 9 of 17 with 2 interceptions. I did not have a completion beyond five air yards. He took three sacks. Stats do not include 1 of 4 passing with an INT in 7o7 period. Fields has had a rough go of it lately. He is 15 of 43 passing (34 percent) with the two INTs in full-team work his last three practices."
After practice, Fields addressed the rough day and likely couldn't have done so in a better way.
"It's a great opportunity to see how we're going to respond on Thursday," Fields said. "It's inevitable, you're gonna have these days in training camp, that's why we're out here. That's why we're out here working. Defense, they won the day, at the end of the day. So it's about how we respond on Thursday. We got to come out hot."
It's training camp. The numbers don't matter, especially when you take into account a brand new quarterback in a brand new system, while also facing what could be one of the top defenses in the league. Tuesday was a bad day, but nothing to be concerned about.
More NFL: Jets Add Reinforcement; Claim Ex-Eagles, Broncos DB