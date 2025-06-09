Justin Fields Tabbed 'Player To Watch' At Jets Training Camp
The New York Jets completely flipped their franchise on its head when they opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and replace him with the much younger Justin Fields.
Now New York is only months away from Fields suiting up with the team for the first time and the expectations are beginning to rise up a little bit ahead of training camp.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently listed Fields as a "player to watch" in training camp for the Jets in the coming weeks.
"It's a new era for the New York Jets after the club hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be their newest head coach," Sullivan wrote "From a big-picture perspective, seeing how he continues to mold the roster into his image will be worth keeping an eye on as the offseason program progresses into minicamp. Specifically, how Glenn coaches up a defense that was tied for second in the NFL in fewest yards per play allowed could prove to be a key development for New York's overall success.
"Of course, the Jets also have a new quarterback after signing Justin Fields in free agency. How he looks working with the first team offense and his chemistry with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson will be arguably the biggest storyline."
Fields is the biggest storyline for the Jets this season. That's going to be the case leading up to the season. It's going to be the case during the entire season and it's going to be the case when the season comes to an end. This team is only going to go as far as Fields takes them.
The young quarterback has shown a lot of talent and maturity over the last few seasons, so it's safe to put the expectations pretty high for year one. This doesn't mean the Jets will make the playoffs or be Super Bowl contenders, but they should see steady improvements over the last few seasons.
