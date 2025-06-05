Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Agrees To Sign With Steelers
After months and months of waiting, the Aaron Rodgers free agency saga is seemingly coming to a close.
On Thursday evening, multiple reports came out, including one from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, that indicated Rodgers is planning on signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 41-year-old was cut by the New York Jets a few months ago.
Pelissero reports that Rodgers had informed the Steelers of his plans to fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week's minicamp. The contract parameters have reportedly been in place for months now.
Rodgers will join Mike Tomlin and the Steelers in the Black and Gold for the 2025 season.
The 41-year-old is coming off a productive, yet losing, season with the Jets. Last season, he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. The Jets didn't perform too well with Rodgers under center, but it's hard to put a bulk of the blame on him.
The Steelers have a loaded defense that will be there to support Rodgers. Coach Tomlin has never had a losing season during his lengthy tenure as a head coach and he's had far worse signal callers than Rodgers.
This is a decision that's seemed clear for months now, but it's finally coming to fruition. In a few days, pen will be put to paper and the Steelers will have their guy.
That means in Week 1, the Steelers and Rodgers will matchup with Justin Fields and the Jets.
