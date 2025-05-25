Justin Fields Named Jets' 'Most Dangerous' Addition
There's a new quarterback in town and he's already gotten plenty of praise.
The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and now have 26-year-old dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields in town. There's been a lot of excitement around his jump to New York and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski called him New York's "most dangerous new addition" of the offseason.
"Justin Fields success as a starting quarterback with the New York Jets is directly tied to the organization's investment in his unique skill set," Sobleski said " Fields chose to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers because the franchise didn't commit to him when the team opened the 2024 campaign with a 4-2 record only to be benched for Russell Wilson, who was coming off a preseason injury. It's yet to be determined whether the Jets' offensive staff plans to fully commit to the quarterback's athleticism. Fields is one of the NFL's most dynamic runners. New York's backfield is loaded with talented ball-carriers, too.
"He's a guy who can run extremely fast and make bombs down the field," Jets defensive tackle Quinn Williams told reporters. "The different great things that he brings to the aspect of the game will come down to dual-threat quarterback. ... "He's probably one of the fastest people. ... So, I think that definitely brings an excitement and just his attitude about wanting to win and wanting to show the world the things he can do and we all know he can do."
It's a new era in New York and it's all going to hinge on Fields.
More NFL: Jets Blockbuster Extensions Possible In June