Kyle Pitts To Jets? Why Insider Thinks It Should Happen
Do the New York Jets have anything left this offseason?
New York has specialized in adding youth to the franchise, as shown through the subtraction of Aaron Rodgers and replacing him with Justin Fields, among other moves. New York has been busy but there’s still time left to make more moves.
There's a lot of talent out there for the taking. Whether through free agency or the trade market, the roster movement of the offseason isn't done yet. We still have roughly two months to go until the 2025 season starts.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz shared a column highlighting one move for each team to make. For the Atlanta Falcons, Schatz suggested that they should trade tight end Kyle Pitts and the Jets were a team that was mentioned.
"Atlanta Falcons," Schatz said. "Trade tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts has never matched the heights of his 1,026-yard rookie season, nor has he matched expectations as the No. 4 overall pick. It's very unlikely that the Falcons extend or re-sign him after the 2025 season, so perhaps the best thing is to get some value for him now and let him see what he can do with a change of scenery.
"The Jets might be an interesting landing spot for Pitts, as he could play next to rookie Mason Taylor in two-TE sets. The (New York Giants) could also use an upgrade at the position. Even the (Philadelphia Eagles) might be an interesting trade target, as Dallas Goedert is now 30 years old."
Would it make sense for the Jets to add another big-name tight end into the mix along with the rookie?