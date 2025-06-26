Saints QB Raves About Jets' Justin Fields
Justin Fields is going to try to turn things around in 2025 as a member of the New York Jets.
This is a guy who was taken with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft. He was a first-round pick for a reason. Fields widely is considered to be one of the best running quarterbacks in the league. He racked up over 1,100 rushing yards in 2022. Fields also has a big arm. He has all of the potential in the world and now he's going to get a secure role with New York.
The Chicago Bears gave up and turned their focus towards Caleb Williams. The Pittsburgh Steelers gave him six starts before turning the starting job over to Russell Wilson.
Fields came to New York as the expected starter and the team is tailoring the offense to his strengths. If there ever was a chance for him to turn things around and live up to his lofty potential, it would be in 2025 as a member of the Jets.
Fields has gotten a lot of love throughout the offseason so far and one guy who recently talked about him specifically and is rooting for Fields to thrive is Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints.
"But Justin's a great example, as far as like, I think he's gonna do really well for the reasons I hope I'm gonna do really well," Shough said on the "St. Brown Podcast." "He came in the league, obviously had a great college career. It was, like, pretty picturesque. (No. 11 overall pick), kind of had Chicago obviously up and down, maybe, as you could call it. Goes to Steelers and had a weird situation, and I'm sure he's thinking to himself, 'Man, this sucks,' you know? But now he's in a new situation, fresh start, where I think he can just go out there and ball. That's, to me, where I felt like I had those doubts."
There are a lot of people rooting for Fields around the league. Hopefully, he can help turn the Jets around.
