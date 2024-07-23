Latest Odds Prove Jets Head Coach is Fully On Hot Seat as NFL Season Approaches
It's all on the line for the New York Jets in 2024.
If it's not Super Bowl or bust, it's at least Playoffs or bust for a franchise that has not sniffed the postseason since 2010. The organization's lone Super Bowl appearance capped the 1968 season.
Future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers laid it all out at the start of OTAs Phase 3 this past May.
"I think if I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably going to be out of here," said the 40-year-old field general. "As you get older in the League, if you don't perform, they're going to get rid of you, or bring in the next guy to take over."
The wagering odds suggest Rodgers is right on in his assessment of the situation unfolding at 1 Jets Drive. Conveying the seriousness of what's at stake this autumn, New York head coach Robert Saleh is the leading candidate to become the first NFL bench boss fired this season.
BetOnline tabs Saleh as a 5-to-1 favorite on the "First Head Coach Fired 2024-25" odds board.
Dallas Cowboys' oft-criticized leader Mike McCarthy is next at 6:1. Two NFC coaches - Dennis Allen (New Orleans Saints) and Matt Eberflus (Chicago Bears) - have matching 7:1 odds. NFC East rivals Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles) and Brian Daboll (New York Giants) are fifth and sixth, respectively, at +800 and +900.
The heat is certainly turned up on Saleh, who enters his fourth season at the helm with a dreadful 18-33 win-loss record. Known from his defensive coaching brilliance, Saleh has presided over a Jets' defense that has lived amongst the Top 4 for the last two years. Ultimately, however, New York is coming off back-to-back 7-10 seasons while the offense has been borderline dysfunctional.
Ranking next-to-last amongst NFL peers in total offense, the Jets scored only 18 offensive touchdowns over 17 games in 2023.
"There's always that pressure. I've said it before, it doesn't matter if you're an expansion team, or a team that's expected to win a Super Bowl in this market. You're expected to win regardless. It's our lives, it's what we get paid to do," said Saleh during June minicamp.
The heat is on in Florham Park as the Jets kick off training camp this week, and the bubble players aren't the only ones with their jobs at stake. It's win or bust for Saleh and Co. in 2024.