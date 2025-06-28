Jets Have 'Legitimate Competition' Emerging
The New York Jets are going to be interesting to follow as training camp approaches because they are going to have a few roster battles on their hands.
One "legitimate competition" that is emerging is at center, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"There will be legitimate competition for the starting center job — which is not something that was expected coming into the offseason," Rosenblatt said. "By most metrics, Joe Tippmann graded out decently last year — his first full season as a starter. But Tippmann was a draft selection of the previous regime, and this new group — head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey — brought in free-agent center Josh Myers to push the 2023 second-round pick...
"Myers signed cheaply (one year, $3.5 million), which made it seem like he was coming in to add depth at center. But then Mougey alluded to him pushing Tippmann at the owners’ meeting, and that held true during OTAs and minicamp. Myers’ edge is in experience, both overall (56 starts versus Tippmann’s 31, not all at center) and with quarterback Justin Fields, who he played with at Ohio State. Tippmann should still be viewed as the favorite, but Myers is getting a real shot at the job."
We are just a few weeks away from training camp. New York's offensive line is trending in the right direction and the center position in general is going to be interesting to watch as it approaches.
