Lions $1.2 Million Playmaker Named 'Free Agent To Watch' For Jets
The New York Jets likely will need to add a playmaker or two to the offense this offseason.
New York has made it official that it is moving on from Aaron Rodgers. It doesn't sound like he's going to be the only player the Jets end up parting ways with this offseason. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are "likely" to move on from Davante Adams and Allen Lazard too. If this does become the case, the Jets surely will have to add a receiver into the mix.
Cimini also shared that Detroit Lions receiver Tim Patrick will be a "free agent to watch" for New York.
"Without Adams and Lazard, the Jets would be hurting at receiver," Cimini said. "It would leave Garrett Wilson, Xavier Gipson, and Malachi Corley as the top receivers on the depth chart. The position would be a high priority in free agency and the draft.
"One free agent to watch is Tim Patrick of the Detroit Lions -- an obvious connection to coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand."
Patrick had a one-year, $1.295 million deal with the Lions in 2024. He had 33 receptions to go along with 394 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Patrick is projected to land a $1.69 million deal this offseason, which certainly could be affordable for the Jets.
The Jets are going to need to add some more reinforcements for the receiver room and Aaron Glenn has a connection to Patrick after both spent time with the Lions. Maybe this deal could make sense.
