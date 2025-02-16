Jets 'Likely' To Move On From Davante Adams, Allen Lazard
The New York Jets already have made one major change this offseason and it sounds like there are more on the way.
New York is moving on from Aaron Rodgers. It was reported that Rodgers wanted to return to the Jets for at least one year, but the team decided to go in a different direction. At this point, other moves haven't been announced to the same level as the Rodgers decision, but there has been a lot of rumors about players who could be on their way out of town as well.
Two that have popped up are receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Both were brought in thanks in large part to their connection to Rodgers. Both were solid with the Jets, but ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that New York is "likely" to move on from both receivers as well.
"The trade for Rodgers in 2023 wasn't simply a one-player acquisition; it was an entire movement,
Cimini said. "Over the course of two seasons, the Jets surrounded him with three of his favorite wide receivers -- Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams. Cobb retired last summer and now Adams and Lazard are likely headed for the exit. They probably will be released in the coming weeks."
The Jets were aggressive and clearly tried to take the team in a different direction with Rodgers and the receivers. It was a good idea, but things unfortunately didn't work out.
More NFL: Jets $33 Million Star Linked To 49ers To Reunite With Robert Saleh