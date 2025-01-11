Lions Coordinator Listed As Favorite For Jets Vacant Head Coach Job
The New York Jets could be looking to fill holes at the three most important positions in their entire franchise this offseason. Right now, New York is interviewing candidates to be its next head coach and general manager. There's also speculation New York could move on from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
The head coach search may be the most important. Depending on who they hire, the organization may trend upward, or it could spiral downward.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently listed Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as one of the favorites for the Jets' vacant head coaching job. Fried noted Glenn is set to receive a decent bit of attention from teams searching for a new head coach.
"As for Glenn, the rumor mill suggests he will have his choice between the Jets and New Orleans Saints' jobs," Fried wrote. "Glenn has deep ties to both organizations, having played nearly a decade with the Jets before a brief stint in New Orleans at the end of his career. Glenn also served as a personnel scout for the Jets in 2012-2013 and as the Saints' defensive backs coach between 2016 and 2020."
Glenn has spent the previous four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Lions. Before that, he spent five years as the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints.
Glenn is a very respected figure in the NFL. The Jets would be giving him his first shot at being a head coach, but it's a shot that he absolutely deserves. New York recently completed an interview with Glenn for the job.
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign Huge Deal With NFC Powerhouse