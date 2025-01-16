Lions Coordinator 'Still The Frontrunner' For Jets Job, New Report Says
Have the New York Jets established a frontrunner among the candidates to become their next head coach?
Bleacher Report’s NFL insider James Palmer indicated this week that — among the several men the Jets have interviewed — a defense coordinator from the Detroit Lions has emerged as the favorite to land the position.
“It seems like Aaron Glenn’s kind of still the frontrunner,” Palmer said.
“What Aaron Glenn has done on both the personnel side, the coaching side … I think with the cultural changes that need to change (in New York) that are attached to him with … (having been) around somebody that builds a culture like Sean Payton (or) Dan Campbell … (that’s) important when you're evaluating everything that needs to change with the Jets.”
Glenn, 52, worked under Payton as a defensive backs coach in the New Orleans Saints organization between 2016 and 2020. Since 2021, Glenn has operated as Detroit’s defensive coordinator under Campbell.
Before New Orleans, Glenn worked as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns between 2014 and 2015, his first experience as an NFL coach.
Glenn’s connection to the Jets organization is strong. He was selected by New York with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft and played his first eight NFL seasons with the Jets, accruing two Pro Bowl selections along the way (he’s a member of the Jets’ All-Time Four Decade Team).
Glenn also worked as a personnel scout for the Jets between 2012 and 2013.
While some reports have suggested that the Jets job is Glenn’s top choice, that hasn’t stopped him from interviewing with the Saints, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching vacancies.
Notably, Glenn turned down an interview with the New England Patriots, and later cleared the air as to why, saying, "It just wasn't the best situation for me."
For now, Glenn has the Washington Commanders to think about. Glenn’s Lions host the Commanders for a divisional-round showdown on Saturday night.
