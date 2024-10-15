Loss To Buffalo Bills Feels Like Crippling Blow for New York Jets Playoff Hopes
The New York Jets suffered their third straight loss on Monday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills, and it feels like their playoff hopes are dwindling.
It was a wild week for the Jets after coming back from London. The franchise made the decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh and moved defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach.
While the move might have been a surprise, it was one that could be justified by Saleh’s poor record as a head coach.
Coming into the Week 6 matchup against the Bills, this was always going to be an extremely important game on the calendar, with Buffalo being the main competition in the AFC East. There was a lot on the line for both teams in this one, as the winner would be leading the division.
Unfortunately for New York, they came up short once again, as they lost 23-20.
With the loss, the Jets are now 2-4, and at 4-2, the Bills now have control of the division with the early tie-breaker as well. Coming into the season, winning the division felt like an obtainable and realistic goal for the franchise, but it is now one that is slipping away.
As the division begins to slip away, the Wild Card picture is also becoming very murky in the AFC, with a lot of teams already having better records than New York.
The next couple of weeks will help make the playoff picture and who can be a contender or pretender in the AFC.
For the Jets, their next game feels like it will be an extremely important one for potential playoff positioning and tie-breakers, as they will be on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
The Steelers have been playing some superb football this season, and they could be a matchup problem for New York with their ability to run the ball. The Jets have really struggled to stop the run this season, and Pittsburgh is one of the better rushing teams in the league with Najee Harris and quarterback Justin Fields.
In addition to their ability to run the ball, the Steelers have a very good defense that will surely be coming after Aaron Rodgers, who has been getting hit quite a bit the last couple of weeks.
While the loss to the Bills and falling to 2-4 has greatly impacted their chances of missing the playoffs once again this year, the Jets have to beat the Steelers if they want to keep those hopes alive.