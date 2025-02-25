Mel Kiper Has Jets Landing New Franchise QB In Latest NFL Mock Draft
With Aaron Rodgers set to leave the franchise, the New York Jets are looking for a new franchise quarterback. Mel Kiper believes they'll find one in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his latest NFL mock draft, the longtime ESPN personality has the Jets using the seventh-overall pick on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Kiper has Miami quarterback Cam Ward going second overall to the Cleveland Browns.
"The Jets, however, might favor drafting a quarterback over trying another veteran," Kiper wrote in a piece published Tuesday. "Because they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, they could opt for the high-end accuracy and field vision of Sanders in an offense that has plenty of pieces already in place. In 2024, Sanders completed 74.0% of his passes, had 4,134 passing yards and threw 37 TDs. Those are all top-four numbers in the FBS.
"Sanders would elevate this New York team that was near the bottom of the league in most passing metrics this past season and allow it to build around his rookie contract. The youthful combination of Sanders, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall could do some damage. (By the way, Sanders won't be throwing in Indianapolis this week as he sits out the workouts.)"
It remains to be seen whether Sanders still would be available with the No. 7 pick. Some believe New York will need to trade up if it wants to select either Ward or Sanders.
Regardless, drafting Sanders would be a move that likely would go over well with increasingly apathetic Jets fans.
