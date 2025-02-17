NFL Rumors: What Aaron Rodgers Told Jets About Potential Retirement
Aaron Rodgers has played his last game for the New York Jets, but will he continue his career elsewhere?
The Jets recently announced their plans to split with Rodgers, who hasn't publicly confirmed whether he intends to play in 2025. However, in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared insight into how Rodgers handled the subject during his recent meeting with New York's front office.
"(General manager Darren) Mougey had a series of conversations with Rodgers that led up to the last meeting on Feb. 6 at the team facility in Florham Park, N.J, where the Jets’ decision was communicated," Breer wrote. "Leading up to that point, the sides had discussed their plans while trying to get a feel for whether or not all the pieces would fit together -- when deep down, both knew it would be difficult to mesh the Jets’ desire to turn the page on their recent past with where Rodgers is in his career. Things came to a crescendo with the in-person meeting, with Rodgers playing as much a part in planning the Jersey summit as the team did.
" ... Rodgers did tell Mougey and (head coach Aaron) Glenn that it was his tentative intention to play in 2025. These things can change, of course, but Rodgers gave the Jets the impression that he had unfinished business to take care of."
Breer also floated the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential landing spot for Rodgers.
"The Steelers, to me, remain the most attractive destination for an older veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford or Rodgers, given how many pieces are already in place, the history of the franchise and the presence of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith," Breer wrote.
Rodgers, 41, had one of his worst statistical seasons in 2024 but still submitted a relatively solid campaign. While starting all 17 games, the future Hall of Famer completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions.
