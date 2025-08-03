Micah Parsons Blockbuster? Jets Linked To Deal For Disgruntled Superstar
Micah Parsons recently dealt the NFL world a bombshell when he officially requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.
The New York Jets should be one of the main teams in the sweepstakes to acquire the Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Adding Parsons to the Jets defense would be a huge upgrade.
John Molnar of Empire Sports Media recently urged the Jets to go after Parsons in a trade following the superstar's sudden request out of Dallas.
"But to get quality talent, you have to give quality packages. The package to acquire Parsons would likely require them to part ways with one of Will McDonald IV or Jermaine Johnson II and a first-round pick at least," Molnar wrote. "This might be scary for the Jets, as it most likely will come down to how much they believe in quarterback Justin Fields. Trading a first-rounder next season, and maybe even more, shows the commitment they have in the Ohio State product for their future.
"Adding Micah Parsons would transform this team and would increase their playoff and Super Bowl chances a drastic amount. He is a game-wrecking force, and the Jets would be lucky to acquire him."
While the Jets might not want to trade a top player or a first round draft pick to land Parsons, this is the kind of player they need to push all the chips in for.
A player with Parsons' talent and ability doesn't come around too often, let alone land on the trade block. The Jets should package a young player and a slew of draft picks to send in a serious offer to add Parsons. If they can do it, their rebuild will speed up quite a bit and the team could contend for the playoffs as early as this year.
