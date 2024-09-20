Multi-Time 1,100-Yard WR Flirted As New York Jets Trade Target
It could take another few weeks for the New York Jets offense to truly get going. However, when Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense are truly clicking, the unit could be something special.
Throughout the first two weeks, the Jets offense has looked great at times. In fact, they've had multiple drives that might be some of the better ones they've had in over a decade.
If they develop as expected over the next few weeks, New York should be in a good position. If things go as planned, that could even mean they'll compete for a Super Bowl.
Still, similar to other contending teams, there are always ways to improve. Outside of a safety and an edge rusher, the defense seems set.
Offensively, one could argue that, while the wide receiver unit is improved, the Jets could use another above-average player at the position.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes he might've found the ideal one, naming them a potential trade partner for Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods.
"The Houston Texans are 2-0, but if they don't move receiver Robert Woods ahead of the trade deadline it would be a mild surprise. Woods has appeared in both games this season but has failed to record a reception. He hasn't even been targeted and has played just 21 offensive snaps. He can serve as a valuable bit of veteran depth, but Houston should find even more value in a trade... If the Jets are eager to put more talent around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they might also consider acquiring Woods. He's a proven veteran with some ties to New York's coaching staff."
Woods, a 12-year professional, has had an impressive career. He's posted over 1,100 yards twice and has had at least 500 yards in every season besides one.
Certainly, entering the later stages of his career due to being 32 years old, New York shouldn't worry too much if the Texans would be willing to part ways with him for a favorable price.
Houston arguably has the best WR core in the NFL, so moving him for a player they could better use would benefit both sides.
Having as many weapons as possible for Rodgers would be a good idea, as they need to maximize their chances of winning in this campaign.
Depending on what else is out there before the trade deadline, Woods could be a sneaky option to explore.