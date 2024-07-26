New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Drops Bold Take on Super Bowl
After a brutal 2023 season that saw Aaron Rodgers go down with a torn Achilles just four offensive plays into the year, the New York Jets are hopeful for a major bounce-back in 2024.
When they acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers last offseason, it was clear that they were going all-in to try and win a Super Bowl.
Heading into the upcoming season, that goal remains the same and the team thinks they have a legitimate shot at accomplishing it.
Rodgers, when healthy, is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. If he can get back to that level of play, the sky is the limit for the Jets.
With training camp now underway, Rodgers has spoken out about his team's Super Bowl hopes. He did not hold back from making a strong comment about a potential championship.
"The goal is New Orleans. It has to be the goal. The beauty is, every single year there's eight to 12 teams, maybe, probably less, but 8-12 teams that can actually do it. We're one of those eight to 12."
Of course, New Orleans is playing host to Super Bowl LIX.
Those are some strong comments. However, he's likely right.
On paper, New York should be one of the best teams in football. They are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball and the offense has big-time potential as well.
Most of their success will rely on just how productive Rodgers can be. If he's back to the player he was before the Achilles tear, the Jets' offense is going to be very dangerous.
Looking at the depth chart, New York's offense will feature Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Breece Hall, and a much-improved offensive line. Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley will also be valuable weapons for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Tyler Conklin will likely be the starting tight end.
Joe Douglas and the Jets' front office has given the roster enough talent to compete. With Rodgers leading the way, the hype New York is receiving as Super Bowl contenders is warranted.
Right off the bat to start the regular season, the Jets will face a major test. They will take on the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
It will be interesting to see how New York starts the season and how Rodgers looks. However, fans should not hold back from getting excited. Assuming Rodgers stays healthy, the Jets are going to be a lot of fun to watch this season.