New England Patriots Quarterback Speaks Highly of New York Jets Defense
The New York Jets were able to move above .500 in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, despite playing on another short week, the team looked good.
While the Jets might not have got off to the start that they would have liked in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, they look like a team that is improving with every drive now. Considering Aaron Rodgers missed so much time, it was expected that he would be a bit rusty to start the season.
The veteran quarterback looked great in the win against the Patriots, as he was not only throwing the ball with a ton of zip and confidence, but he was showing some mobility outside the pocket.
While it was great to see the offense dominate the time of possession against New England, it was extremely impressive to see what the defense did to Jacoby Brissett. In the victory, the Jets sacked Brissett seven times and hit him 15 times overall. As the game went on, the veteran was clearly hurting and getting up slower and slower, as New York really punished him.
After the game, Brissett spoke about the physicality of the Jets’ defense, which held the Patriots to just three points.
“It really didn’t come down to the plays. They just beat our ass, to be honest with you,” Brissett told Erich Richter of the New York Post.
The performance by the defense was really encouraging for New York, as the unit didn’t look great in Week 1. However, despite injuries, the Jets are now getting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the last two weeks.
A lot of credit has to go to Robert Saleh and the coaching staff. Saleh’s defense rarely blitzes, but with injuries to Jermaine Johnson and Haason Reddick still holding out, they have needed to find ways to create pressure.
The new blitzing schemes have worked wonders, there have been plenty of cornerback and safety blitzes the last couple of weeks. Considering New England played two pretty good games in a row and looked like they might be surprising some people in 2024, the Jets completely dominated them.
Now, New York will have some rest before playing the Denver Broncos in Week 4, and then they will be flying to London to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Even though it was a slow start to the year for the defense, they are certainly improving and earned praise from Brissett.