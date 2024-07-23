New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers Projected To Beat Packers in Super Bowl
The road to Super Bowl 59 is getting underway with training camp opening around the league. For the New York Jets, the 2024 season offers them a chance for redemption.
Last season, the expectations and hype were high. Many media members and fans thought the Jets were an elite Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.
Instead, New York saw superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers go down with a season-ending torn Achilles just four snaps into the first offensive possession of the season.
Obviously, the franchise and fans were extremely frustrated. The Jets struggled throughout the season and ended up missing the playoffs once again.
Now, they're hoping to get back on track. USA Today is predicting that they will be able to do just that.
In their predictions for the upcoming 2024 season, USA Today has New York making a run to the Super Bowl. Not only do they think the Jets will make it to the big game, but they have the team beating the Green Bay Packers to win it all.
Of course, the Packers are the former team of Rodgers. Being able to get to the Super Bowl and get revenge for how things ended in Green Bay would be sweet revenge for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
There is no question that New York has the talent to make a Super Bowl run. On both sides of the football, the front office has done an amazing job of stacking up loads of talent. They have a legitimate chance to be a top-five offense and defense.
Looking at this prediction, there is a very real chance that the two teams could actually meet in the Super Bowl.
Assuming Rodgers comes back and can pick up where he left off before the injury, the Jets should be a serious AFC contender. As for the Packers, Jordan Love and the team are more than talented enough to get to the big game.
This could actually happen.
What a Super Bowl matchup this would be. The storyline of Rodgers facing off against Green Bay alone would drive a ton of views. Add in the fact that the two teams should be two of the most entertaining teams in football makes it even better.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2024 season actually goes. Facing off against the Packers in the Super Bowl and winning would be a dream scenario.