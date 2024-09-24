New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Responds to Anonymous Agent Comments on Pat McAfee Show
The New York Jets and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been playing at a high level through the first three weeks of the 2024 season.
After a disappointing opener on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, the team bounced back with victories over the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, making them one of only six teams in the AFC with a winning record.
Despite some devastating injuries on both sides of the ball, optimism remains high for the Jets. As long as Rodgers is on the field leading the offense, they feel as though they will have a chance to win games.
With confidence on the rise, it would seem that a quote shared by Ben Standig of The Athletic coming into the campaign wasn’t an accurate description of how things were inside the locker room.
He shared some quotes from anonymous agents, who had a scathing take on the situation in New York entering the regular season.
“Jets. There is complete disarray over there. Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible,” said an agent who spoke with Standig.
During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the future Hall of Famer was asked about those comments.
Not surprisingly, he feels the vibe inside the building is the exact opposite of what the agent shared it was. While he admitted that he didn’t read the article, he took a poke at the agent of Haason Reddick, saying it sounded like a quote they would share.
Rodgers may have also shared a major bit of news, referring to the representative as Reddick’s "former agent, I guess, possibly.”
It sounded like some sour apples from an agent looking to paint a certain picture for his player at the time and has aged poorly. There has been zero indication of dissension in the locker room, which McAfee pointed out with a few clips.
He was 100 percent right in his assessment. Players on teams lacking cohesion and chemistry don’t come to the defense of one another in the fashion Jets players have.
Things could have unraveled for New York after a tough start, but they held it together. There is still a long way to go in the season, but through three games, their performance has been encouraging.