New York Jets to Activate Injured Defensive Back For Colts Showdown
The New York Jets plan to activate safety Chuck Clark from injured reserve before Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts, reported multiple outlets including ESPN.
The Jets (3-7) opened up Clark’s 21-day practice window this week and he started practicing in full on Wednesday.
Recently, other Jets came off IR, practiced in full but were not activated the first game they were eligible, including defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who is back on IR with a different injury.
But Clark appears poised to return after missing the minimum four games. He was listed on the final injury report but did not have a designation.
Clark suffered a high ankle sprain against Buffalo on Oct. 14 and New York placed him on IR shortly after. The Jets went 1-3 without him in the lineup.
New York’s defensive backfield has been constantly banged up. But Clark is the only safety on the Jets’ injury report so far this week.
Clark was traded to the Jets in early 2023 and he missed all of last season after he tore the ACL in his knee.
In six games this season he has 32 tackles (including 17 solo), a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack. He’s also forced and recovered a fumble.
The Jets’ starting safeties per their unofficial dept chart are Ashtyn Davis and Tony Adams. Jalen Mills and Isaiah Oliver are the backups.
Three Jets are designated as out on Sunday — offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck), offensive lineman Jake Hanson and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck). Rookie and first-round pick Olu Fashanu is expected to make his first start at left tackle in Smith’s place.
New York has two players designated as questionable — wide receiver Davante Adams (wrist/illness) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee).
The Jets have several other players on the report without an injury designation, including cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion), cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (hamstring/knee).
The Colts have declared one player out for Sunday’s game, as offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann didn’t practice all week due to a knee injury.
One Indianapolis defender, linebacker E.J. Speed, is questionable with a knee injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a full participant on Friday.
The rest of the Colts on the injury report don’t have an injury designation and include safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot, veteran rest), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back), offensive lineman Braden Smith (veteran rest) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (veteran rest).