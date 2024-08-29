Evaluating the Preseason for New York Jets Tackle Olu Fashanu
As the New York Jets get set for the start of the 2024 season, they have recently announced their 53-man roster and that means we are getting closer to Week 1.
The preseason was a strange one for the Jets, as they really protected their starters on both sides of the ball. This is becoming a more common practice around the league, as teams are trying to make sure they get their players into Week 1 healthy.
Despite not playing starters in the preseason, the Jets’ starters did get a lot of reps in joint practices and scrimmages. While this might not be the same as a game, a good joint practice can be very competitive.
One player for New York who did see action in the preseason was tackle, Olu Fashanu. Fashanu was the Jets’ first round pick from Penn State. While Fashanu isn’t scheduled to be a starter, he could play a significant role for New York this season.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently spoke about the preseason for Olu Fashanu.
"Fashanu was inactive for the Jets’ third preseason game after playing extensively in the first two. He played the first matchup versus Washington at left tackle and then played right tackle the ensuing week in Carolina. Predictably, he looked more comfortable at left tackle, but he proved to be a serviceable pass-blocker on both sides. He finished the preseason with a 76.7 PFF pass-blocking grade."
Fashanu getting reps at both tackle spots was important, as the offensive line for the Jets needs to be good this season. Last year, New York saw a lot of injuries on the front five, and having Fashanu available at either tackle spot could be important.
At left tackle, the Jets signed Tyron Smith this offseason. Smith was regarded as one of the best left tackles in the game for many years with the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been injury prone and is getting older.
In the last four years, Smith has played in 30 games, as it seems like almost a certainty that he will not be starting in 17 games for New York this season. Protecting the blind side of Rodgers will be very important and Fashanu should be able to come in and play if needed.
While Fashanu might have a role on the team this season filling in when people miss time, he will likely be a starter for the Jets come next season. In the preseason, Fashanu certainly looked more comfortable at left tackle, and that will likely be his position in the future.
In Week 1 of the preseason against the Washington Commanders, Fashanu recorded an 83.3 pass blocking grade according to PFF. It was a very solid showing in that game, and something that should have the Jets excited about for the future.