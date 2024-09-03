New York Jets Agree to Terms With Star Cornerback on Three-Year Extension
The New York Jets front office has made many right moves over the past 12 months. The front office faces pressure heading into the season, but fans can't understate how they've managed things.
The Jets just made another excellent move, locking up slot cornerback Michael Carter II to a three-year, $30.75 million extension, which can be up to $33 million. The deal has $19 million in guaranteed money, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
"The Jets and Michael Carter II have agreed to terms on a 3 year $30.75m extension, up to $33m, with slightly over $19m in total guarantees. Carter is now the highest paid slot corner in the NFL. Deal done by Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports Group."
New York has an elite cornerback room, and Carter is a big reason for that. He's played in three seasons for the Jets after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Only 25 years old, the Georgia native looks to be a big part of the team's future.
In the 2023 campaign, Carter played in 15 games. He had 50 tackles, one forced fumble, and nine pass deflections. He earned an 80.4 overall grade and an 83.3 coverage grade from PFF, which both ranked well above average.
The Duke product doesn't get talked about as much as some other players on the Jets defense, but he's just as important as any player on the team.
Landing a new deal before the season starts, look for him to have another great year.
It'll be needed.