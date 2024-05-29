New York Jets All-Pro CB Calls Out 'Elite' Teammates
The New York Jets feature, arguably, the best cornerbacks tandem in the NFL.
Third-year CB1 Sauce Gardner, a two-time All-Pro, most certainly agrees. While addressing reporters during an OTAs press conference in Florham Park last week, the former No. 4 overall draft pick called himself "one of the best, if not the best" amongst NFL players at his position.
Asked to name others who reside on his level, Gardner declined to get specific when it came to players on other teams.
"It's a lot of good corners, elite corners, cornerbacks in the NFL. I could name some cornerbacks who are also elite, but I don't know if that's gonna really do anything," said Gardner right before spontaneously shouting out two of his Jets teammates.
"DJ Reed, DJ Reed, DJ Reed, Michael Carter as well," said Gardner, suggesting that Reed and Carter are two of the NFL's best at what they do.
Since signing as a free agent in 2022, Reed has started 32 games for the Jets opposite Gardner. He has logged 21 passes defensed and 125 solo tackles over that span.
Carter has been an impact performer as New York's starting slot cornerback. The 2021 fifth-round selection has appeared in 47 regular season games. Last season, he limited opposing receivers to 4.8 yards per target.
In 2023, the trio of defensive backs keyed a unit that ranked third overall amongst NFL team leaders in total defense (292.3). In passing situations, the Jets limited opponents to 5.48 yards per play (4th best).
Jets' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich highlighted the benefit of Gardner, Reed and Carter all having two years of experience playing alongside one another.
"Continuity, especially on the back end is so critical. These guys got to know each other strengths, their weaknesses, their shortcomings, their superpowers, their kryptonites, they got to know all that," said Ulbrich last week at the podium in Florham Park. "The fact that we have some continuity, that we've had guys that have been here in the system for multiple years now, it's exciting to think where they could take it."