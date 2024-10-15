New York Jets Allow Haason Reddick to Explore Trade Options
The New York Jets chaotic season just took another unexpected turn. After months of uncertainty and pushback, the Jets have finally given Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick the green light to explore trade options.
Reddick’s absence has cast a shadow over the Jets' defense all season. Now, with the team giving Reddick and his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, a limited timeframe to explore potential trades, things have finally come to a head. Rosenhaus, known for his swift negotiations, has wasted no time reaching out to several teams in the past 12 hours to gauge interest in the 30-year-old pass-rusher. One thing seems inevitable: Reddick is ready to move on, and it appears the Jets are, too.
The move to trade for Reddick earlier this year seemed like a savvy play to boost their defense. They sent a conditional draft pick for 2026 to Philadelphia, with the value of the pick depending on how well Reddick performed in New York. If he played over 67.5% of the team’s defensive snaps and hit double-digit sacks, the Eagles would receive a second-round pick. If not, the pick would drop to a third-rounder.
But Reddick hasn’t even stepped on the field for the Jets. His holdout began because he expected a new multi-year contract as soon as he arrived, something the team wasn’t willing to offer. He’s in the final year of his deal, which comes with a $14.25 million base salary that isn’t guaranteed. The Jets were clear; they wanted Reddick to play out his contract before considering any long-term extension.
Reddick, however, had other plans. He sat out training camp, missed the preseason, and hasn’t played a single snap through the first six weeks of the regular season. To complicate matters further, his original representation at CAA parted ways with him, making things even more complex. Enter Drew Rosenhaus, a veteran agent famous for mending strained relationships. This time, though, his job may not be to repair the Jets-Reddick rift but to find a new home for his client.
The next few days will be critical for both Reddick and the Jets. Rosenhaus has until Week 13 to land a deal. If he doesn’t, the 2024 season won’t count toward Reddick’s contract, which would prevent him from hitting free agency in 2025. Teams like the Detroit Lions, who recently lost star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury, are reportedly interested.
What started as a potentially promising move now looks to be coming to a close, with Reddick and the Jets eager to turn the page as the team seems to salvage what’s left of a disappointing trade.