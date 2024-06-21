New York Jets Being Pushed to Sign Free Agent Tight End
The 2024 NFL offseason has been a very busy one for the New York Jets. Joe Douglas and the front office went all-out to try to give the team everything they need to get back to the playoffs.
With Aaron Rodgers coming back, the ceiling raised up a lot for this team. He gives them a fighting chance to win a Super Bowl if he can return to his pre-injury form.
Throughout the course of the offseason, it was clear that the Jets were heavily prioritizing their offense. Giving Rodgers protection and weapons was a major goal and they were able to accomplish it.
New York ended up signing star free agent wide receiver Mike Williams, although he is working his way back from a torn ACL. They also signed multiple offensive linemen, with Tyron Smith being the most well-known of the group. Malachi Corley and Olu Fashanu were drafted to give Rodgers another weapon and more protection, respectively.
Could the Jets actually consider looking to make another addition late in the free agency market?
One position that still has a question mark surrounding it is tight end.
Tyler Conklin could be a very valuable part of the New York offense, but he is not a proven player. Jeremy Ruckert is another option, but he dosen't have much experience either.
Bringing in a veteran tight end to play with Rodgers would make a lot of sense. That is where Geoff Swaim could come into play.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz has suggested that the Jets should consider signing Swaim to give them an upgrade at the tight end position.
“The Jets could upgrade at tight end. Right now, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert are the top two options, and no one else has played much during an NFL regular season. There aren’t really any strong receiving tight ends still available on the market, but Swaim is an excellent run-blocker who could help pave the way to get running back Breece Hall into the open field."
Just looking at the stats, Swaim is not a player that would excite fans. He does not produce many numbers, but the things he does do at an elite level are not recorded in the box score.
Swaim would not be brought in to be the primary pass-catching tight end. Instead, he could provide valuable blocking in an offense that needs to protect its quarterback.
At 30 years old, Swaim would bring much-needed experience to the tight end room. He has played in 100 career games, catching a total of 110 passes for 846 yards and six touchdowns.
If New York is looking for a player to come in and do the dirty work at the tight end position, Swaim would be a perfect addition. He doesn't need the football and is more than happy to block.
He wouldn't break the bank for the Jets and he would fill a need. Taking a look at signing him prior to the 2024 season would make a lot of sense for New York.