New York Jets Rookies Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis Have ‘Amazing Careers Ahead’
The New York Jets are looking for all the positives they can find in a season that is increasingly lost.
Now 3-10, New York has four games left. A coaching search and general manager search await. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich likely won’t be here next year. He’ll probably be an assistant coach with another team.
But it sounds like his two rookie running backs — Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis — will have a fan for life.
Ulbrich praised the pair for their play against Miami on Sunday, as they had to carry the load with third-year back Breece Hall out for the game with a knee injury.
He praised their approach, their maturity and their talent as New York begins its preparation for Jacksonville on Sunday.
“I don't think I've seen two young rookies, at the same position especially, have such a mature approach,” he said. “I mean these kids both have amazing careers ahead of them and it's just so exciting for them to get these opportunities early in their careers. Both guys are super mature at a young age and really understand what a process needs to look like. Obviously they'll refine that and grow as they go. But they’re so far ahead of most rookies and the play is demonstrating that. I’m so excited about their future both of them.”
If Hall is unable to go on Sunday, the pair will likely form a tandem again.
Allen was New York’s fourth-round pick in April and he started working as Hall’s backup almost immediately. Allen ingratiated himself to Jets fans with a two-touchdown performance in Week 2. While he hasn’t scored since then, he has 283 yards rushing and 135 yards receiving.
Against Miami he rushed 11 times for 43 yards and caught five passes for 38 yards.
Davis was one of the Jets’ fifth-round pick and he struggled to get playing time until the Seattle game when Hall was playing, but not taking as many reps with the knee injury.
Against Seattle he scored his first career touchdown on a shovel pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Against Miami he scored his first rushing touchdown and finished the game with 40 yards rushing. He also caught three passes for 27 yards.
He now has 62 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving so far.
With Hall under contract for another year, his starting job is likely safe. But the Jets may have opportunities to build more depth around him for 2025 and beyond with Allen and Davis.