New York Jets Open Practice Windows for Allen Lazard, Wes Schweitzer
In the final weeks of a lost season, any good news is welcome. The New York Jets provided some on Wednesday.
Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters that wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer would begin practicing in preparation for activation off injured reserve.
Both were full participants in Wednesday’s practice, as their 21-day practice window was opened.
New York (3-7) faces Miami (5-7) on Sunday.
The pair now have 21 days to prepare for a return to the 53-man roster. They can be activated any time during that window, but the Jets are not required to do so for Sunday’s game.
If New York opts to activate either before Sunday’s game, they will have to make a 53-man roster move.
In addition to opening the practice windows for Lazard and Schweitzer, they signed offensive lineman Zack Bailey to the practice squad.
Most recently, the Jets activated the practice window for offensive lineman Xavier Newman last week and activated him in advance of Sunday’s game with Seattle.
Lazard has missed the last five games with a chest injury. He last played on Oct. 20 and at the time he was one of the leading receivers for the Jets, as he had 30 catches for 412 yards and five touchdowns.
Lazard played with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and the pair made a solid combination until Lazard’s injury.
Without him, Malachi Corley, a 2024 draft pick, has gotten the majority of playing time at the No. 3 wide receiver spot behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.
The seventh-year pro is in his second year with New York after five seasons with Green Bay and has 222 career receptions for 2,959 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Schweitzer was placed on IR before the season opener with a hand injury. He is listed on the Jets’ injury report with a finger injury. He was injured for much of last season, his first with the Jets.
Before that, he played seven NFL seasons with two different teams after he was a sixth-round pick out of San Jose State in 2016.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring), running back Breece Hall (knee), right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) all missed Wednesday’s workout.
Rookie Olu Fashanu (toe) was a limited participant, while wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (finger) were full participants.