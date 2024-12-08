Watch: New York Jets Rookie Isaiah Davis Scores Second NFL Touchdown
The New York Jets didn’t have running back Breece Hall to lean on due to injury on Sunday to a knee injury.
So, that gave rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis more playing time. Davis took full advantage.
Davis scored his second NFL touchdown — and his first rushing touchdown — in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Miami.
He scored his first touchdown last week against Seattle on a shovel pass. This time the score was a bit more traditional for the first-year back, as he took a handoff from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, followed his left guard and tackle and slid past a Dolphins defender to put the Jets ahead, 10-9.
New York drafted Davis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State, one of the top programs in FCS. He had an impressive career with the Jackrabbits, where he helped them win two national championships.
Last season he was named first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference, rushed for 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Jackrabbits won their second straight national title. Davis was also named a first-team FCS All-American.
The injuries piled on this week for the Jets, who were without two starters for the game. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was ruled inactive for the game on Sunday morning due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.
The same went for running back Breece Hall, who was ruled out on Saturday with a knee injury. The same went for cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers, who was out most of the week with an illness and further sapped the team’s secondary depth.
Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was also inactive with a groin injury that happened during the week.
And, before the game, right tackle suffered a wrist injury during pre-game warmups but played with a heavily-taped left arm. He was already on the injury report with knee and shoulder injuries, the former of which kept him out for two games earlier this year.
The Jets did get back wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, both of which were activated off injured reserve on Saturday. The Jets also moved linebacker C.J. Mosley to IR.
Lazard’s activation meant that rookie Malachi Corley was inactive.
Miami’s inactives are quarterback Skylar Thompson, cornerback Ethan Bonner, running back Raheem Mostert (hip), offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, tight end Jack Stoll and wide receiver River Craycraft.
The Jets will be looking for a new general manager and a new head coach this offseason after the firings of Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh, respectively. The Jets have won one game under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich and it is expected owner Woody Johnson and the organization will conduct a full search for new leadership at both positions.
That new leadership will set the direction for the franchise, including the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who just turned 41 and has one of the worst QBR rankings in the past three seasons.