New York Jets Claim Chicago Bears TE, Release Fan Favorite WR
The New York Jets, just like every team in the NFL, cut their roster from 90 to 53 players on Tuesday. They made many tough decisions, and future decisions might be even more difficult.
As the Jets look to add players who were cut who can help their team, multiple players on the market could potentially do just that.
They believe they found one in former Chicago Bears tight end Brenden Bates, a 24-year-old out of the University of Kentucky.
Bates signed with the Bears in April as an undrafted free agent. He doesn't have any regular-season NFL experience, but he had six receptions for 100 yards in the preseason for Chicago.
He was a six year college player.
To make room for Bates, New York announced that they've released Jason Brownlee.
The decision to release Brownlee, a fan favorite, comes as a surprise.
While the 25-year-old made the initial 53-man roster, the Jets decided to part ways with him about 24 hours later. More of that could happen in the coming days as they look to fill their roster.
Brownlee, who showed promise in a receiver room that might need help due to injuries and uncertainties, didn't have a set role. He played in seven games during the 2023 campaign, finishing with five catches on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Brownlee, an undrafted free agent, signed with the team in May last offseason. He had five catches, 47 yards, and one touchdown in the preseason.
The Southern Miss product should find a team that needs his services. He could also return to New York on their practice squad.
For Brownlee to return to the practice squad, he'd have to clear waivers.