Jets' 53-man Roster: Two Former Draft Picks Cut, Second-Year RB and WR Survive
The New York Jets announced their initial 53-man roster about 80 minutes after Tuesday’s NFL cutdown deadline, and there were no real surprises.
Rumored to be on the bubble, second-year running back Israel Abanikanda survived the cut as did second-year wide receiver Jason Brownlee.
Abanikanda, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, closed out the preseason with an impressive showing while leading all rushers in the win over the New York Giants. He will be one of four running backs on the roster, joining RB1 Breece Hall and middle-round rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
Brownlee, who came on later in the summer, was one of seven receivers to earn a spot with special teams ace Irv Charles also making the 53. Charles was undoubtedly helped by his special teams ability.
Last year, it was a pair of undrafted receivers earning spots. This year, three undrafted rookie defensive linemen made the initial roster. Miami’s Leonard Taylor, UConn’s Eric Watts and Michigan’s Braiden McGregor all rode impressive training camp performances onto the Jets’ 53. Taylor registered half-sacks on three consecutive defensive snaps against the Giants.
The Jets also kept a reclamation project on the defensive line as former first-round draft pick Takk McKinley earned his spot. After being unemployed all of last season, McKinley signed with the Jets in June and has been sensational since.
New York cut two of its former draft picks, including reigning Mr. Irrelevant Jalen Key. Tight end Zack Kuntz, a 2023 seventh-round selection, was also sent packing.
In addition to trading away rookie return specialist Brandon Codrington to the Buffalo Bills this afternoon, the Jets placed veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu and tight end Kenny Yeboah on Injured Reserve to start the season. They will be eligible to return after four weeks.
Meanwhile, fifth-round rookie quarterback Jordan Travis remains on the Non-Football Injury List and is eligible for activation later this season.
"His [Travis] rehab is going to be a little longer than we anticipated obviously," said head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday. "Hopefully, it's something that we can revisit later in the year."
RELEASED/WAIVED
CB Shemar Bartholomew, S Al Blades Jr, OL Austin Deculus, LB Sam Eguavoen, OL Obinna Eze, TE Anthony Firkser, OL Chris Glaser, OL Jake Hanson, WR Tyler Harrell, DL Bruce Hector, LB Anthony Hines, DL Jalyn Holmes, RB Deon Jackson, S Jalen Key, TE Zack Kuntz, OL Brady Latham, OL Kohl Levao, QB Adrian Martinez, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, WR Lance McCutcheon, S Jarius Monroe, QB Andrew Peasley, TE Lincoln Sefcik, K Austin Seibert, CB Kendall Sheffield, LB Jackson Sirmon, DL Tanzel Smart, WR Brandon Smith, CB Tre Swilling, DL Jaylen Twyman, OL Willie Tyler III, RB Xazavian Valladay, WR Isaiah Winstead
TRADED
RS Brandon Codrington