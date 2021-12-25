Jets' Head Coach Robert Saleh Officially Out For Jaguars Game With COVID-19

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is officially out against the Jacksonville Jaguars after testing positive for COVID-19. Coach Ron Middleton will fill in for Saleh.

After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Saleh needed multiple negative tests to emerge from COVID protocols.

With Saleh unable to attend the game, New York's tight ends coach Ron Middleton will fill in as an interim head coach. That was always the contingency plan for Gang Green if Saleh wasn't cleared to return. Middleton has been running the show all week since Saleh first tested positive for the virus.

In addition to Saleh, quarterback coach Ron Calabrese will not be at the game. Senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will handle his responsibilities, according to the Jets.

Saleh told reporters on Friday that he's planning for feelings of misery at kickoff on Sunday afternoon. All meetings are virtual at this point in the season, so he didn't miss out on too much over the last few days, but not being able to roam the sidelines during Sunday's game will be another story for the first-year coach.

READ: Jets' Robert Saleh Plans For 'Miserable' Jets-Jaguars Experience

New York's COVID-19 outbreak extends far beyond their coaching staff. A total of 17 players are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the team's website. That group includes starters like defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, safety Ashtyn Davis and corner Michael Carter II.

Only a few Jets were able to return to the active roster from the COVID list in time to play this week. Backup quarterback Mike White, special teams specialist Justin Hardee and wide receiver Jeff Smith will each be available on Sunday.

Also, in response to the outbreak, Gang Green elevated offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, tight end Dan Brown, wideout DJ Montgomery, linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, defensive end Ronnie Blair and safety Elijah Benton from the practice squad.

New York previously picked up veteran safeties Will Parks and Kai Nacua to help with their depleted secondary.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.