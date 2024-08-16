New York Jets Coaches and Players Love What They See from Revamped Unit
There's only one way to properly describe the New York Jets' offensive line in 2023. For lack of a better word, it was a mess.
It was not from a lack of effort, but rather unbelievably bad injury luck.
The Jets were forced to use 12 different starting combinations last season. There were six different men who lined up at right guard and five different right tackles. Players were starting on short notice and forced to play out of position in multiple instances.
This past offseason, New York inserted three veteran replacements into the starting configuration, and it appears to be congealing on schedule.
"We've had a lot of changes up there just from the people that we brought in, and they've been amazing additions. It starts with just the people that they are and the way that they practice, the way they push themselves, the way they work together," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week.
The offensive line, backups included, were making noise during Thursday's joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. These two teams practiced against one another last summer, too, and the Jets' offensive linemen experienced a notoriously tough day in the trenches.
"I'm looking forward to this one. Last year, obviously, wasn't the greatest of days. Not that I'm looking for our guys to come out here and throw hands or whatever, but it's more just an opportunity to see how we look," said Saleh on Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Starting wide receiver Garrett Wilson gave a first-hand account of what he saw from the hog mollies this time around.
"The O-line is moving people. It's been really cool to see," he said. "Knowing what that does as far as just football and the philosophy, and how it makes the game easier. How it opens up everything. How it translates to winning games."
With eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith at left tackle, reliable Morgan Moses at right tackle and battle-tested John Simpson stepping in at left guard, their new pieces have created a trickle down of talent into the depth positions.
"It's interesting looking at the group that went out there. It's a really good group, there's a group that's very similar to the group that we lined up a year ago," said Saleh referring to the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. "[Joe] Tippmann's older so he's better, [Xavier] Newman's better, Wes [Schweitzer] has gotten better, obviously Max [Mitchell] and Carter [Warren] have gotten better. Then, you look at Olu [Fashanu] being a rookie. That second group was pretty exciting."
The Jets seem collectively excited about their newfound stability in a crucial area on the field, and, after what they experienced last season, it's certainly justified.