New York Jets Coaches Gushing over 'Ginormous' Free Agent Addition
It may not seem possible, but behemoth defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw has actually gotten bigger since making four tackles in Super Bowl LVIII.
After signing a free-agent contract with the New York Jets in March, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound physical specimen concentrated on bulking up.
"My goal was to put on like 35 pounds of lean muscle mass and I did and it's been paying off pretty well so far," said Kinlaw on Monday after gaining 30 pounds over the past five months.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who presided over Kinlaw's rookie season as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, still marvels at the defensive tackle's massive stature and sounds excited about the former first-round draft pick's potential to contribute.
"You guys seen, he's a ginormous human being, but his mindsets the same, knock on wood for good health. He's a dominant football player and he's got an opportunity to prove it," said Saleh earlier this week.
Kinlaw, the No. 14 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a somewhat forgettable tenure with the 49ers. He totaled 70 tackles and 5.0 sacks over 41 appearances. After making only 10 of a possible 34 appearances in 2021 and 2022, the defensive tackle finally played a full season for the first time in 2023.
Set for a fresh start in New York, Kinlaw suggested that his offseason work will translate into an increased effectiveness in the trenches.
"Sustaining on them double teams. I felt like last year I was getting moved a little bit probably because I just didn't have enough muscle. But when I take on these blocks out here I just feel way more sturdy," said Kinlaw after the first padded practice of the summer.
Through one week of training camp, Kinlaw has earned defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's attention for his incredible size and approach.
"Goodness gracious. Have you ever seen a man that made Quinnen Williams look little? It's unbelievable how big he is, how he moves, how he works," said Ulbrich on Tuesday. "His attitude has been fantastic, so excited for him to really demonstrate who he is. You know, he's battled injuries the last couple years, so to finally be healthy and to be right, it's exciting for him and for us."
Carrying more body mass than Williams is accomplishment in itself. Now, it's time to see how greatly, if at all, size matters on the defensive line interior.