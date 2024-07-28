New York Jets Connected to Potential High Impact Free Agent Receiver
While the New York Jets are already underway in training camp, they could still consider making upgrades to the roster if the right move presents itself.
One position that they could look to upgrade is wide receiver. Bringing in another option behind Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams could be a smart move.
If they choose to pursue another wide receiver before the start of the regular season, former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow could make sense as a potential fit.
Thomas Cristopher of Jet X suggested that Renfrow could be a good fit late in free agency.
"Adding a receiver with prowess on 'money downs' would create excellent opportunities within the Jets offense. That type of reliability would be something quarterback Aaron Rodgers would approve of, too.
Renfrow ended up losing his role with the Raiders. He barely had a role during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, back in 2021, he showed off what he's capable of producing.
During that season, he racked up 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and was viewed as a top up-and-coming wide receiver.
Whatever happened between then and now does not mean that Renfrow can't produce at a high level.
He is still a more than capable slot wide receiver. That is a role that the Jets could still use.
Wilson and Williams will be elite on the outside. Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley are the other two players on the wide receiver depth chart. Renfrow could come in and immediately take the role of the slot wideout.
At 28 years old, Renfrow is still in the prime of his career. He deserves another chance and would likely make the most of it. Joining a team like New York would fit his skill-set and give him a chance to revitalize his career.
Obviously, this is purely speculation. Renfrow may not even be a consideration for the Jets. But, if they do want to add a wide receiver who could make an impact, Renfrow would not be a bad flier to take.
Don't be surprised if New York does look into the possibility of signing or acquiring a wide receiver. They are all-in on competing this season and Joe Douglas will take every opportunity he gets to improve the team.