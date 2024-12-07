Jets Country

New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Lands in Uneasy Category When Evaluating Future

What does the future hold for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers? One NFL insider writes that it

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
We have already seen some major changes for the New York Jets during the 2024 season.

There are plenty of needs to address on their roster and a new regime will be figuring that out. With Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas both being fired, a new head coach and general manager will be hired this offseason.

Another major decision looms with what they are going to be under center with Aaron Rodgers.

The legendary quarterback has not come close to living up to expectations with the Jets. This is yet another lost season, as the team is 3-9 and going nowhere fast.

Given all of the decisions they have made since acquiring him from the Green Bay Packers, a lengthy rebuild awaits. Will that be the route ownership takes, or will they stubbornly run it back?

It would be hard to imagine many candidates for their vacancies being willing to tie themselves to Rodgers as the undoubted starter in 2025.

Over at The Athletic, Mike Sando has put together a piece discussing the futures of the signal callers around the league. Rodgers landed in the “Committed Until No Longer Committed” category, as a change seems inevitable.

“Rodgers’ contract has a $35 million option for 2025. It’s difficult to see the Jets exercising it when a franchise refresh seems appropriate and Rodgers, who just turned 41, has lost athleticism.”

The last five games of the campaign are going to be important for the future Hall of Famer. He has stated he wants to continue his career and would prefer that it be in New York with Gang Green.

Will the feeling be mutual?

Johnson was ready to pack Rodgers’s bags earlier this season, advocating that he should be benched for Tyrod Taylor after a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. It seemed like a wild suggestion at the time given how much the franchise had invested in him, and he walked the comments back somewhat, but he may have been onto something.

His performance has been underwhelming, unable to elevate the offense to the heights many were expecting him to. The veteran quarterback is far from the only problem the team has on the field, but his level of play has been troublesome.

Through 12 games, Rodgers has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,627 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His 48.4 QBR is the second lowest in a single season of his career as a starter; only 2022 was lower with a 41.3.

Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

