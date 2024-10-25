New York Jets Defensive Star Announces When He’ll Speak to Media
Haason Reddick ended his holdout with the New York Jets. He’s signed his contract. He’s reported to Florham Park. He’s even practiced twice.
But he’s not talking — yet.
When asked for an interview in the locker room by the Jets media corps on Thursday, Reddick declined. But he did tell them when he would speak.
Reddick said he’ll speak to the media after Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
So, for now, everyone is left to continue to speculate about Reddick’s decision to end his holdout and how he truly feels about his return to pro football.
The NFL mandates that teams open their locker room to the media on practice days, most notably Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Players are not obligated to speak to the media during locker room, but most do.
Some high-profile players, such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, speak to reporters in more formal settings with a backdrop. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich typically talks to the media from a podium in an interview room.
In the meantime, the Jets did tout Reddick’s first appearance in a practice uniform on Wednesday with a short message from him to Jets fans.
"What's up everybody,” he said. “Feeling good to be back on the turf. Hope we can make something happen."
The Athletic posted video of Reddick stretching during the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media.
The Pro Bowl pass rusher ended his holdout on Sunday and reported to the Jets on Monday for a physical and to sign his contract. New York is hoping that Reddick can bring an infusion of pressure to the team’s pass rush, which has been solid so far. But, given the Jets have lost four in a row, they’ll take anything they can get.
From 2020-23 he had 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) had more sacks in that span. He is one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four seasons of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
Per CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, Reddick will get a base salary of $8,708,333 for the remaining 11 weeks in the regular season. He was set to make $14.25 million before the holdout. To help him try to get as close as possible to his base, the Jets are offering him more than $5 million in incentives for things like play participation, sacks, Pro Bowl selection and inclusion on a Jets Super Bowl roster.
Even with the incentives, it appears he will fall just short of his anticipated base salary to start the year and it doesn’t fully cure the fines he accumulated during the holdout.