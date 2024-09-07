New York Jets Defensive Tackle is Prepared For the Next Step
As the New York Jets get ready for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, it will be exciting to see what their defense can do against one of the best offenses in the league.
While the 2023 season might have been a frustrating one for the Jets, it did further solidify that the franchise has an excellent defense. From their defensive line to their secondary, New York has talent at all levels.
With a lot of big names and young stars on the Jets, it is arguably defensive tackle Quinnen Williams who is the best of the bunch. Williams was the third overall pick by New York in the 2019 NFL Draft, and despite him being in the league for five seasons already, Williams is still just 26-years-old.
In the past few seasons, Williams has really emerged as a leader and star for the Jets’ defense. In 2022, he totaled a career-high 12 sacks on his way to his first Pro Bowl and was named as an All-Pro.
Last season, Williams may have seen his sack numbers go down significantly, but that was largely due to all the double teams he was facing. Despite only having 5.5 sacks last season, Williams was still named to the Pro Bowl, as he was a force in the middle for New York.
Despite already accomplishing some impressive individual accolades, Williams still doesn’t believe he has reached his peak yet.
“I feel like I’m going in the right direction to be that dominant football player and that game-changer,” Williams said to Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I just have to continue to scratch and claw to get closer and closer to that player that I really want to be.”
Considering his age, Williams could very well be improving, which is an exciting thought for the Jets. Since Williams is already considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in the game, improvement would mean that he is heading for an elite trajectory.
In Week 1, Williams and New York’s defense will have a lot of eyes on them against the 49ers. For Williams, while the offensive line for San Francisco is very good, he will have some favorable matchups on the inside. Like last season, expect a lot of double teams on Williams in Week 1.
As one of the leaders for the Jets now, Williams’ worth ethic and drive to be the best in the league will hopefully be contagious.