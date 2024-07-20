New York Jets Defensive Units Star in Latest Position Group Rankings
Going into training camp, most teams are optimistic about their roster. The New York Jets have two great reasons to be optimistic about their defensive positions groups.
Recently, CBS Sports ranked the Top 10 defensive position groups in the NFL. The rankings were across all position groups. In other words, defensive lines were competing with linebackers and secondaries for the top spots.
The Jets came away with two of the spots, as New York’s defensive line landed the No. 1 ranking across all defensive position groups while the secondary was No. 4.
The site listed the Jets’ defensive line starters as Jermaine Johnson II, Javon Kinlaw, Quinnen Williams and Haason Reddick. In the analysis, it was pointed out that they are loaded with defensive talent, but the line stands out for the pairing of Williams and Johnson, along with the addition of Reddick, who has 40.5 sacks in the last four seasons.
He spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before they traded him to New York in April for a conditional third-round pick.
That addition could make the Jets’ pass rush even more dangerous.
Kinlaw, who was with the San Francisco 49ers last season, should help New York fill in some of the production lost by the departures of John Franklin Myers and Bryce Huff. He had a career-high 3.5 sacks last year.
Backups on the defensive line include Will McDonald IV and Solomon Thomas.
The secondary features projected starters Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Chuck Clark, Tony Adams, and Michael Carter.
Clark’s return is notable because he missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, and the Jets are hopeful he can help replace some of the production lost by the departure of Jordan Whitehead.
Adams was Clark’s direct replacement in the secondary and they are relying on him continuing his progress on the field after a career year in 2023.
As for Gardner and Reed, they form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL.
The projected backups include Ashtyn Davis and Isaiah Oliver.
Right behind New York's defensive line was the 49ers' defensive line, which helped them reach the Super Bowl last season. They were followed by the Cleveland Browns' secondary. After the Jets' secondary at No. 4, San Francisco's linebacker group rounded out the Top 5.
The rest of the Top 10 included the Houston Texans' defensive line, the Pittsburgh Steelers' linebackers, the Seattle Seahawks secondary, the Dallas Cowboys' secondary, and the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive line.