New York Jets Draft Picks Could Cause Position Battle
The New York Jets had an impressive NFL draft, most notably drafting Olu Fashanu and Malachi Corley.
Adding a wide receiver and offensive lineman for Aaron Rodgers was an important decision as the Jets needed help on those ends last season. Corley looks to be a potential rookie star and Fashanu impressed during his time at Penn State.
Other picks were made by Joe Douglas that should be getting talked about more, including Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Allen, a star at Wisconsin, and Davis, who attended South Dakota State, could be in the mix to backup Breece Hall.
Hall's one of the best running backs in football and it's exciting to think about what he could do behind a competent quarterback and offensive line.
With the additions of Allen and Davis, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report believes there's a potential position battle to watch ahead of the year. Of course, that battle would be as a backup as Hall has his starting spot guaranteed.
"The draft selections of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis put Israel Abanikanda's roster spot under threat. The running backs out of Wisconsin and South Dakota State each had decorated college careers and could immediately take over the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Breece Hall."
Israel Abanikanda, still only 21 years old, could be left without a place on the roster. He had a quiet 2023 season, posting 70 yards on 22 carries, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
Perhaps there's another way for him to get involved in the offense, but it's not looking great for the Pittsburgh product.
The coaching staff and front office will have some tough decisions to make. New York has plenty of talent, which isn't a bad thing, but it does come with difficult decisions.
It'll be interesting to see how this ends as there could be a case for any of three to be the backup running back.