New York Jets Edge Rusher Named a Standout Undrafted Free Agent
With just a week to go before the New York Jets take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the franchise, unfortunately, is still trying to figure out their edge rusher situation.
For the entire offseason, Hasson Reddick’s contract situation has been a dark cloud surrounding the franchise. The Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reddick, likely with the intent of trying to ink him to a new deal.
However, with just a week to go before Week 1 for New York, Reddick still hasn’t signed with the team and a few weeks ago requested a trade. While the Jets likely don’t want to trade a player who could arguably be their best pass-rusher, they might not have a choice.
If Reddick is traded or sits out, the Jets will have to have other players step up, as Reddick was traded to replace the production of Bryce Huff last season. Fortunately, with or without Reddick, New York has options.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus recently spoke about Braiden McGregor as one of the standout undrafted free agents in the entire NFL for the Jets.
“The Michigan alumnus flashed his ability as a situational pass-rusher during the preseason. McGregor somewhat struggled in run defense but more than made up for it by bearing down on opposing quarterbacks.”
“He picked up a pressure in each of the three games that he played in and logged a total of eight pressures — including three sacks — on 53 pass-rushing snaps. McGregor's 20.8% preseason pass-rush win rate would have ranked eighth among NFL edge defenders last season. And to top it off, his 82.5 PFF pass-rushing grade during the preseason ranked sixth among 118 qualifying edge defenders.”
McGregor is going to be one of the players who gets a chance in pass-rushing situations thanks to his excellent performance in the preseason. Coming from an excellent defense last season at Michigan, McGregor is no stranger to playing on an excellent defense.
For McGregor, he will have to continue to work on defending the run if he wants to become an every down player, but as an undrafted free agent, the Jets would likely be very happy if he contributed to their pass-rush on third-downs.
While we will have to wait to see what happens with the contract situation for Reddick, New York looks like it might have one of the steals from the undrafted free agent class in McGregor to help replace him.