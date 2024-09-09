New York Jets Edge Rusher Ready for Breakout Year in 2024
The New York Jets are set to kick off their season against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the franchise is seeking to start the season out on a positive note.
On Monday Night, the Jets will be attempting to prove themselves to the rest of the league on a national stage after the embarrassment that was the 2023 season for the most part. New York did all the right things to improve the team in the offseason and if they can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for the Jets.
While New York might have had a poor 2023 season, their defense certainly didn’t. The Jets’ defense lived up to expectations last season, as they were widely regarded as one of the best units in the league last season.
With a lot of stars on that side of the ball, it is easy to overlook some of the key contributors. One of the players that might have been overlooked for his contributions last season was Jermaine Johnson.
Johnson recently spoke about how he wants to improve this coming season and what areas that he needs to work on.
“I had a lot of wasted movement off the ball in terms of pass rush,” Johnson said Zach Braziller of the New York Post . “A lot of times, I came off the ball with no plan, no counter move if my primary [move] didn’t work.”
“I got to get to the quarterback as fast as possible,” Johnson said. “I can’t be indecisive. I can’t be not confident in my moves. I want to be the best edge rusher in the NFL. The best thing about the game of football is you get to go prove it. So that’s my goal this year.”
Johnson was a first round pick by New York out of Florida State in the 2022 NFL Draft. After recording 2.5 sacks in his rookie season, Johnson took a big leap forward in his second season, as he totaled 7.5 sacks last season.
Coming into his third season, this could be the breakout year for Johnson, and the Jets could use it.
With there still being no resolution about Hasson Reddick’s contract and Bryce Huff leaving in free agency, New York will need players to get after the quarterback. Johnson might very well be the best pure pass-rusher the Jets have on the roster right now, and he will be a player to keep an eye on.
As Johnson heads into his third season, expect to see great things from him in 2024, as he could easily reach double-digit sacks this year.