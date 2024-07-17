New York Jets End Speculation by Officially Signing Star Rookie Receiver
As it turns out, there was no need to panic.
The New York Jets have reportedly signed third-round rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley to a contract. The yards-after-catch specialist is expected in Florham Park on Thursday when first-year players are due to report.
On Wednesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson cited sources that the Jets inked Corley to a "$6.073 million deal that includes $1.237 million signing bonus."
He began the week as one of only seven drafted rookies who remained unsigned. The projected slot receiver and Arizona Cardinals' running back Trey Benson, who was taken at No. 66 overall, were the lone third-rounders still waiting on a contract agreement.
The Jets, who did not have a Round 2 selection this past spring, traded up early in Round 3 to grab Corley with the No. 65 overall choice. The 22-year-old wasn't as highly-touted as other wide receiver prospects due to his small-school status out of Western Kentucky, but he more than held his own at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
New York defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was a coach for the annual All-Star showcase and was forced to notice Corley.
"It was hard because we had such a big group and everything was so accelerated, but definitely got to see the dog he is, the competitor he is," said Ulbrich during OTAs. "People throw around style of play a lot and a lot of times it's fabricated and it’s coach talk or it's organization talk, but he really embodies a different style of play than most receivers. He is intensely physical and nasty and not only wants to beat you, he wants to let you know about it."
Corley earned the nickname "YAC King" for his uncanny ability to rack up yards after the catch while at Western Kentucky.
He totaled 984 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions on the way to 2023 All-Conference USA First Team honors. The hard-running pass-catcher scored touchdowns in eight of 12 games played and made no fewer than four receptions in every outing.
"Run after the catch. I think we can all agree to that. It’s a special trait that he has. We have to find a way to get the ball in his hands," said Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Although concern was brewing amongst the fan base, there was little doubt that Corley and the Jets would come to terms in a timely fashion.
Rookies report to camp on July 18 followed by veterans on July 23.