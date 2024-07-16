Questions Surround as New York Jets Rookie Remains Unsigned
Is there cause for alarm with the New York Jets' unsigned third-round draft pick? Maybe, but not likely.
The Jets seemingly have high expectations for rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley, who they traded up for early in Round 3, and he'll likely be on the field when training camp begins next week. At the moment, however, there's concern brewing amongst the fan base due to the fact Corley is New York's lone rookie yet to sign his contract.
According to Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, as of July 15, Corley, the No. 65 overall selection, is one of only seven drafted players who remain unsigned. The Chicago Bears have yet to reach agreements with Top 10 picks quarterback Caleb Williams (No. 1) and wide receiver Rome Odunze (No. 9). Corley and Arizona Cardinals' running back Trey Benson, who was taken at No. 66 overall, are the lone third-rounders waiting on a deal.
Last year, first-round defensive end Will McDonald and second-round center Joe Tippmann did not sign contracts until well into the month of July. Tippmann went all the way up to the start of training camp.
Unlike 2023 when all players reported on July 19, rookies are due to arrive in Florham Park this week on July 18 with veterans following on July 23. That leaves a couple more days to get the deal done.
The implementation of a rookie wage scale as part of the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement has essentially eliminated the practice of rookie holdouts. Drafted players are slotted into salary ranges based upon draft position with little room for negotiation except when it comes to guaranteed money and potential bonus structure.
While there is obviously some sticking point that has prevented from Corley and Jets' brass from completing the formality, recent history gives reason to believe it'll happen soon.
Simply put, the Jets are counting on Corley to fill a specific role on offense and his playing style seemingly makes him a good fit.
"Run after the catch. I think we can all agree to that. It’s a special trait that he has. We have to find a way to get the ball in his hands," said Jets' offensive coordinator Hackett at the start of OTAs Phase 3 in May.
Corley projects as a primary slot receiver option with a reputation for gaining yards after contact.
Earning All-Conference USA First Team honors, Corley totaled 984 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions in 2023. He scored touchdowns in eight of 12 games played and made no fewer than four receptions in every outing.
"He's a brute," said New York's incumbent WR1 Garrett Wilson following an OTAs practice. "Once he catches that ball he's got great instinct of where the defense is going to be at and how to make someone miss. He can go over the middle, take hits. I'm excited to see him run with the ball once we got pads on because I know I wouldn't be trying to tackle him. He looks like a problem, a little bowling ball out there."