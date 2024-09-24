New York Jets Face Denver Broncos, Seek Three-Game Winning Streak
If you're a New York Jets fan you might not be accustomed to having a few days off from football where you feel really good about your team.
But that was the reality for Jets fans this past weekend.
After they watched New York dismantle New England, 24-3, on Thursday, the Jets got a few days off to heal up and prepare for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
That game is set for MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. eastern.
The Jets (2-1) may never look better this season than they looked against the Patriots. They took advantage of an undermanned New England offense that was missing two of its top offensive lineman.
Everything the New York offense did worked. Defensively they didn't even need to throw everything at New England. They slowed down the run game, got to quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a regular basis and the pass rush had another huge game.
The Jets now look like a team that could make the playoffs out of the AFC. And that game down the road with Buffalo in a couple of weeks looks like a really interesting matchup.
The Broncos are in the second year of rebuilding under head coach Sean Payton, but at least they seem to have found a quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. That's something the Jets will eventually have to identify as Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old.
But that's for the offseason. Right now the Jets just want to win another game.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Broncos.
Denver Broncos at New York Jets
Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time, Day: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday
TV: CBS
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 2-1; Broncos: 1-2.
Last week: New York Jets def. New England, 24-3; Denver def. Tampa Bay, 26-7.
Coaches: Jets — Robert Saleh (fourth year, 20-34 with Jets, 20-34 career); Broncos — Sean Payton (second year, 9-11 with Broncos, 161-100 career).
Fun fact: The New York market is one Payton is quite familiar with. He was the quarterbacks coach for the New York Giants in 1999 and was their offensive coordinator from 2000-02.
All-Times Series: Broncos lead series 22-18-1
Last meeting: Jets def. Broncos, 31-21, (Oct. 8, 2023).
Series notes: Even though the NFL schedule is basically set in stone, and AFC divisions usually face each other on a three-year rotation, the Jets and Broncos will be facing each other for the fifth straight season.
About the Jets: The vibes in New York are great right now as the Jets are coming off perhaps their best team win in the Robert Saleh era.
That performance is why New York traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers last year, and it makes losing him for all of last season to the Achilles tear hurt just a bit less. The running game has found a new weapon in Braelon Allen and the chemistry between Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson is only going to get better period.
The defense was lights out, limiting the Patriots to three points as the front four got to the quarterback relentlessly. Will McDonald IV is having a star-making season after just three games. Key members of the defense are banged up, but New York is getting quality performances from players perceived to be backups. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood is playing like a frontline player now.
The Jets just wrapped up a three-game, 11-day start to the season. Now, New York has two home games in three weeks, with their trip to London sandwiched in between.
About the Broncos: Payton tore the Broncos down to the studs after last season as the franchise found a taker for quarterback Russell Wilson and opted to rebuild around rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The former Auburn and Oregon star just won his first game as an NFL starter on Sunday, as he looked sharp against the Buccaneers. It led Payton to say “…this kid is going to be really good.” But it's going to take a while and this team is going to have significant growing pains.
Payton built his track record around coordinating great offenses for both the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys before taking over as the head coach in New Orleans. The most pivotal decision of his football life was helping the Saints sign Drew Brees in free agency.
Brees was the canvas upon which Payton painted a masterpiece for that franchise, helping it win its first Super Bowl. The Broncos have two Lombardi trophies already, and the reason for hiring Payton in was to get Denver there again.
This week, so as not to make his team make back-to-back trips from Denver to the east coast, the Broncos are practicing at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs W.V.
Next Up: The Jets face Minnesota in London on Oct. 6. The Broncos will host Las Vegas on Oct. 6.