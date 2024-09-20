New York Jets Had Historic All-Around Performance Against New England Patriots
The New York Jets have been on the receiving end of some beatdowns from the New England Patriots over the last few years.
The AFC East rivalry has been incredibly one-sided as most matchups for the Patriots during the Bill Belichick era. Even when they struggled without Tom Brady leading the offense over the last few seasons, New England would find success against the Jets.
But, those days look to be long done.
New York snapped an eight-game home losing streak to the Patriots with a dominant performance on Thursday Night Football. It is their second victory overall against New England, as they also won in Week 18 last season on the road.
With Aaron Rodgers now leading the offense, it is Gang Green’s time to dominate this matchup. Thursday night was the best the future Hall of Famer has looked in a long time in a 24-3 trouncing.
This was a vintage performance, as he navigated the pocket with fluidity and rhythm. The offense was always on schedule as he made some plays with his legs, either keeping a play alive to find a receiver down field or scrambling for yardage himself.
Overall, he went 27-of-35 for 281 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He spread the ball around magnificently, as eight different players caught multiple balls, led by tight end Tyler Conklin with five receptions for 93 yards.
Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson both found the end zone.
Not wanting to be upstaged, the Jets defense also did a wonderful job. Despite some key members of the unit being sidelined, such as linebacker C.J. Moseley joined edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, the unit dominated.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was under siege all evening, as he was sacked five times. Rookie Drake Maye got his first NFL action and was sacked twice on his drive, as New York racked up 15 quarterback hits.
They took full advantage of a Patriots offensive line that was decimated by injuries and had players in positions they had never played previously.
It all culminated in a performance for the ages.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Thursday was a historic evening for the Jets. They are the first team in the Super Bowl era to have 400+ yards of offense, 40:00+ time of possession, zero turnovers, zero touchdowns allowed and 7+ sacks in the same game.
After an ugly season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, the team is building some real positive momentum. They are now 2-1 heading into a mini-bye week as they prepare for a Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos before heading overseas to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.