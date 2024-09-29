New York Jets Fall to Denver Broncos 10-9 in Rain-Soaked Defensive Slugfest
The New York Jets fell to the Denver Broncos at home by a score of 10-9 on Sunday afternoon in what was a rain-filled defensive slugfest at Metlife Stadium.
With one more chance to win it at the end of the game, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal to the right and sent the fans home disappointed.
On the Jets' first drive of the game, they were put behind the 8-ball quickly when Rodgers took a sack and on the ensuing 3rd and 18, he was able to find Garrett Wilson across the middle, but a Wilson fumble set Denver up with prime field position at the 30-yard line.
New York stood tall, however, forcing the Broncos out of field goal range via penalty and a tackle for loss on 3rd and long. Beginning the following driver from the 1-yard line after a fantastic punt from Riley Dixon, Rodgers and the run game were unable to get anything going and Thomas Morstead had to punt out of his own end zone, placing Denver around midfield, where they were unable to do anything and had to punt after another three and out. The Jets answered with yet another three and out as it was tough sledding for both teams early in the rain.
After more traded punts for both teams while Denver had the field position advantage, things flipped around when Quincy Williams forced a fumble for New York and the offense took over just outside the Broncos' 30-yard line. On the brink of not capitalizing, Rodgers faced a 3rd and 11 and put it into the end zone and was able to force a pass interference penalty to put the team on the 1-yard line.
Incredibly, it was the first first down of the game for either team despite the fact that it came late in the first quarter. Even from the one however, the Jets could not take advantage and were forced to kick a field goal and go up 3-0 after three straight stops and a false start penalty on fourth down as they were attempting to go for it.
Denver did not get their first first down until five minutes into the second quarter with a Javonte Williams carry which got them past midfield, but ultimately they had to punt again and give it back to the Jets on their own 15. The slog continued until New York's final drive of the first half when Rodgers was able to put them in position to kick another 35-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal to make it 6-0 at the break.
In the first half, Rodgers finished just 8 of 16 for 81 yards while Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was even worse, going 7 of 15 for a grand total of negative seven yards.
The third quarter started a similar way as the first half, but Denver's offense finally broke through late in the quarter with an 87-yard touchdown drive that ended in Nix's first career touchdown pass. Entering the possession with four total first downs, the Broncos got five on the scoring drive alone to grab a 7-6 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.
The Jets would go down the field and kick another field goal after an unfortunate unsportsmanlike call on Allen Lazard stalled the promising drive and forced a kick, giving the Jets a 9-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Denver's offense stayed alive from there, going down the field and being stopped on 3rd and 4 within Jets territory which brought out Will Lutz who made a 47-yarder to reclaim a 10-9 lead for the Broncos.
With just over four minutes left, the Jets got bailed out on what should have been a fumble recovery touchdown for Denver on a Rodgers sack, but the referees ruled him down and the Broncos did not have a challenge remaining. New York was forced to punt but got the ball back quickly after another Denver three and out.
The Broncos did not let the missed call on the fumble cost them however, sacking Rodgers on 4th and 10 and getting the ball back in plus territory. The Jets were able to force another Lutz field goal attempt, which he missed from 50 yards and gave New York one last shot down by one and just needing a field goal.
Beginning the drive on their own 40, the Jets got immediately into field goal range two plays into the drive via a pass interference penalty on Mike Williams which brought them inside Denver's 40-yard line. A completion to Williams brought New York just outside the 30 and made the field goal attempt manageable already with just under a minute left.
Zuerlein came out on fourth down with 51 seconds left to attempt the 50-yarder to take the lead and missed it to the right, giving Denver the ball back and allowing the Broncos to knee it out and win the game.
Rodgers finished 24 of 42 for 225 yards and without the offense finding the end zone the entire game. Breece Hall had ten carries for just four yards while Braelon Allen led the team in rushing with 34 yards on eight carries. Mike Williams was the leading receiver with 67 yards on four catches.
In a back and forth rain-soaked game that both teams struggled on offense, the Broncos were ultimately able to come on the road and outlast the Jets, earning a huge victory and pulling to 2-2 and 2-1 on the road.