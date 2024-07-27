New York Jets Fans See Huge Injury Update on WR Mike Williams
The New York Jets went out in free agency and signed former Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Mike Williams. It was a move that was a clear sign that the franchise is still all-in on 40-year-old superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While Williams was a huge addition, there are still questions that need answered about his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered last year.
Now that training camp is underway, fans have been wondering how Williams is doing. An update can be seen from a recent video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A Jets reported named Harrison Glaser shared a video showing Williams on the field running and making a catch. He also noted that it has been said that Williams is "ahead of schedule" in his rehab process.
Here is the video to watch Williams on the field for yourself:
If he can get back to his pre-injury form, Williams will be an elite No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson. He has shown that he is more than capable of being a No. 1 wideout.
Over the last two years, Williams has had issues staying fully healthy. He only played in three games last year and in 13 games the year before.
Back in the 2021 season, when he was fully healthy, Williams put up big-time production. He caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.
Joining a team like the Jets offers the 29-year-old wide receiver an amazing opportunity.
Coming back at his own pace from the injury and being a No. 2 with much less defensive attention than he would have with the Chargers will be valuable. Playing with a quarterback like Rodgers makes it an even better fit.
On paper, New York should be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They are stacked with talent on both sides of the football. That being said, they still need to put it all together on the field and live up to the hype.
A lot of their hopeful success will depend on health. The status of both Rodgers and Williams will be monitored very closely.
Assuming both players are able to bounce back from their respective injuries, the Jets have an offense that should be among the NFL's best. Fans should get very excited for what they're about to witness this season.