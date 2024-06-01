New York Jets Fans Urged To Not Overreact Regarding This One Thing
It's hard not to be positive about the New York Jets during their OTAs prior to mandatory minicamp starting in mid-June.
With Aaron Rodgers back in the mix, upgrades made across their offensive line and to their wide receiver room, there should be enough firepower to pair with this dominant defense that has them competing for a spot in the playoffs.
What could go wrong, like for every team, is having poor injury luck.
The Jets might have the biggest range of variance, however, with Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles tendon, receiver Mike Williams coming back from a torn ACL, and multiple veteran players across the offensive line.
One string of bad luck could change the entire outlook of this team.
On the other end, it's expected that if New York is able to stay healthy, they're going to be one of the best in the NFL and have a shot to reach their ceiling that could include Super Bowl contention.
However, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report is urging Jets fans to not overreact regarding the consensus sentiment that Rodgers is going to dominate this year.
"He hasn't been effective since 2021. Plus, he's now 40. Only 15 quarterbacks in NFL history have started games in their 40s, and many of them posted losing records beyond their 40th birthday," he writes.
Gagnon is saying the quiet part out loud.
New York fans certainly don't want to hear that as they are only going to go as far as the future Hall of Famer will take them. Rodgers has also finally given them a franchise quarterback they can believe in, something that has clearly been lacking for this organization.
But, age is a factor.
Rodgers can certainly still do it. He's going to be enshrined in Canton one day.
The Jets need him to turn back the clock for one season and give them another vintage performance so they can get back into the playoffs.
If not, this will be one of the most crushing years in recent memory.